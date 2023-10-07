Smart will miss Saturday's practice due to minor abdominal soreness, Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reports.
While Smart is not expected to miss any regular-season action, his status for Sunday's preseason game against the Pacers is now in question. Smart is set to start at point guard for Memphis with Ja Morant (suspension) out.
