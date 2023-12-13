The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that they will likely give Smart (foot) 5-on-5 reps this weekend, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart has been doing individual work recently, but he's slated to miss a 12th straight game Wednesday. Given the team's update, the point guard can be ruled out for Friday's matchup versus Houston, as well. However, if Smart participates in 5-on-5 this weekend and doesn't experience any setbacks, he may return to action during Monday's rematch against the Rockets in Memphis.