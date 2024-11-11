Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Smart will miss a sixth straight game due to a right ankle sprain he suffered Oct. 30 against the Nets. His next chance at playing will be Wednesday against the Lakers. Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells will continue to see increased playing time with Smart sidelined.
