Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Active Friday
Chalmers (ankle) will be available for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Chalmers hurt his ankle in the team's final game before All Star Weekend, but it appears the break was enough time to recover. He is set to back up Andrew Harrison at point guard.
