Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Active Friday
Chalmers (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
As expected, Chalmers will be back in the lineup Friday after being sidelined Wednesday with the right ankle injury. Chalmers will likely return to his spot as the team's starting point guard in Mike Conley's absence.
