Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Available to play Saturday

Chalmers (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Chalmers is set to return after missing the previous six games with a hamstring injury. It's unclear if he'll be on any minutes restriction in his first game back, so it may be safe to avoid him in daily contests for the time being. He's averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per game this season.