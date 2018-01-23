Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Cleared to play Monday

Chalmers (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Clay Bailey of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Chalmers missed Saturday's game with some soreness in his shoulder, but it wasn't anything overly serious and he'll be back in the lineup Monday. Look for him to slot back in as a reserve in the backcourt, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20s. Over his last five games, Chalmers has averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 21.6 minutes.