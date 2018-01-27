Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Double-doubles in loss

Chalmers had 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.

Chalmers had quite possibly his best game of the season, compiling season-highs in both assists and blocks. The 33 minutes were his highest since back on November 22. The rotations in Memphis are constantly changing and relying on Chalmers is going to be hard, so he remains basically a streaming option for those in need of some assists and steals.