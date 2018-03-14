Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Doubtful Thursday

Chalmers (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Bulls.

Chalmers has missed the past five games as a result of a right hamstring injury. That said, it appears he's making some progress, as he's being listed as 'doubtful', rather than simply 'out'. More information on his status may emerge following the team's Thursday morning shootaround.

