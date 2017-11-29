Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Game-time decision Wednesday
Chalmers (ankle) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Chalmers is dealing with a sore right ankle and it appears he'll try and test it out during pregame warmups to determine whether or not he'll be able to play through it. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that there'd be some "noticeable" changes to the lineup and/or rotation tonight, so even if Chalmers does play, there's no guarantee he's in the same role he has been over the last few weeks. Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans are both candidates to start if Chalmers sits out, though it will be a situation to monitor up until tip off.
