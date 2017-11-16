Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Gets nod at point guard
Chalmers tallied eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Chalmers started at point guard Wednesday because Mike Conley (Achilles) was ruled out. Conley is considered day-to-day so his next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Rockets. Chalmers will likely see similar production if Conley is unable to play since Andrew Harrison was moved further down on the depth chart.
