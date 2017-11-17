Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: In line for temporary starting role
Chalmers will start Saturday's game against the Rockets and is expected to hold onto the role while Mike Conley recovers from a sore Achilles, Mike Wallace of Grind City Media reports.
With Conley expected to miss at least the next two weeks, Chalmers makes for an intriguing short-term add in season-long leagues, and he should have increased utility in DFS contests, as well. The Kansas product started in place of Conley on Wednesday in Indiana and played 30 minutes, finishing with eight points, six assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Gets nod at point guard•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will play Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...