Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: In line for temporary starting role

Chalmers will start Saturday's game against the Rockets and is expected to hold onto the role while Mike Conley recovers from a sore Achilles, Mike Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

With Conley expected to miss at least the next two weeks, Chalmers makes for an intriguing short-term add in season-long leagues, and he should have increased utility in DFS contests, as well. The Kansas product started in place of Conley on Wednesday in Indiana and played 30 minutes, finishing with eight points, six assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes.