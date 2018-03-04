Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Leaves Saturday's game
Chalmers suffered a right hamstring injury and will not return to Saturday's game.
Chalmers became the third Grizzlies' point guard felled by injury. This opens the door to more playing time for rookie Kobi Simmons.
