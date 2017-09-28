Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Might play large role
Coach David Fizdale said Thursday that Chalmers might have a big role this season, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Chalmers missed the entire 2016-17 season with a torn Achilles, and still isn't necessarily guaranteed a final spot on the 15-man roster despite Fizdale's encouraging words Thursday. If he does make the team, however, he will battle against Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin during training camp for significant backup point guard minutes behind Mike Conley. Before tearing his Achilles, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds through eight seasons.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Finalizing one-year deal with Grizzlies•
-
Mario Chalmers: Still going through recovery process•
-
Mario Chalmers: Hopes to be cleared for full activity this week•
-
Mario Chalmers: Month away from return•
-
Mario Chalmers: Cleared to play•
-
Mario Chalmers: Ahead of schedule in recovery from torn Achilles•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...