Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Might play large role

Coach David Fizdale said Thursday that Chalmers might have a big role this season, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Chalmers missed the entire 2016-17 season with a torn Achilles, and still isn't necessarily guaranteed a final spot on the 15-man roster despite Fizdale's encouraging words Thursday. If he does make the team, however, he will battle against Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin during training camp for significant backup point guard minutes behind Mike Conley. Before tearing his Achilles, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds through eight seasons.