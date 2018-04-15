Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Moderate season
Chalmers mustered 7.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 66 games with the Grizzlies during the 2017-18 season.
Chalmers didn't provide much fantasy value all season long as his stats indicate and he only had one game in which he scored past the 20-point mark. The former NCAA champion with Kansas will be looking for a new home this summer as he still has gas left in the tank at 31 years old though.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Swipes four steals in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Solid scoring total off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Shifting back to bench role•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Available to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....