Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Moderate season

Chalmers mustered 7.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 66 games with the Grizzlies during the 2017-18 season.

Chalmers didn't provide much fantasy value all season long as his stats indicate and he only had one game in which he scored past the 20-point mark. The former NCAA champion with Kansas will be looking for a new home this summer as he still has gas left in the tank at 31 years old though.