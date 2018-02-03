Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Off injury report
Chalmers (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Chalmers is set to return to action after missing the previous two games with a sore hamstring. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 22.6 minutes per game this season. He'll likely return to a reserve role, though he could see a slight increase in minutes with Tyreke Evans (coach's decision) unavailable.
