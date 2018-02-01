Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Out again Thursday

Chalmers (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

Chalmers is slated to miss a second straight game, as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. The Grizzlies also continue to be without Tyreke Evans, who's expected to be traded by the deadline, which leaves them fairly short on bodies in the backcourt. The likes of Andrew Harrison (25 minutes), Wayne Selden (31 minutes) and Myke Henry (24 minutes) appeared to benefit the most in the backcourt the last time out and will likely do so again Thursday.