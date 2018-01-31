Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers
Chalmers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Chalmers appeared to pick up the hamstring injury during Monday's game against the Suns and despite attempting to warmup and play through it, he'll now get the night off for additional rest and recovery. Look for Chalmers to be listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Pistons and in the meantime, the likes of Wayne Selden, Ben McLemore and Andrew Harrison could see added minutes in the backcourt.
