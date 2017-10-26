Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Playing Thursday vs. Mavericks
Chalmers (ankle) will play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Chalmers was initially questionable for the contest due to a right ankle injury but the veteran point guard will take the court Thursday night. Chalmers has been averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 24.5 minutes per game so far this season as Mike Conley's main backup. Should his minutes be cut due to the injury, look for Andrew Harrison, Tyreke Evans and James Ennis to all potentially see extra time on the court.
