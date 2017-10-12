Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Posts 12 points off bench Wednesday

Chalmers contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Chalmers continues to demonstrate that he's recovered from the Achilles injury that cost him all of last season, with Wednesday's scoring total representing his second highest of the Grizzlies' four preseason contests. The nine-year veteran has been able to provide a bit of everything during the exhibition slate and looks to be well on his way to a consistent role off the bench behind Mike Conley in the coming season.