Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Posts decent stat line in spot start
Chalmers posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two blocked shots, a rebound and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Chalmers hasn't seen 34 minutes of playing time since late November so it was understandable that his shot wasn't stellar on Friday, but he contributed in other areas to save his stat line. Chalmers should hold down the job until Andrew Harrison (wrist) returns, so he has some DFS value as long as Harrison is out.
