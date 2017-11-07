Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Probable for Tuesday
Chalmers is dealing with a left knee injury, but is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Chalmers likely picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Lakers, but it's nothing overly serious and he should be in the lineup like usual on Tuesday. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks leading up until tip off, look for Chalmers to take on his typical role backing up Mike Conley at point guard.
