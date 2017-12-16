Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Productive off bench Friday
Chalmers scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four steals, three rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 96-94 win over the Hawks.
While Andrew Harrison was in the starting backcourt for the Grizzlies alongside Tyreke Evans, it was Chalmers who saw the bigger workload, putting together his best scoring performance in almost a month. The veteran guard's court time has dwindled recently, but if he can put together a hot streak the minutes are there for the taking with Mike Conley (Achilles) apparently behind schedule in his recovery.
