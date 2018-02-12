Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Provides six points off bench Sunday

Chalmers tallied six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.

The veteran point guard would have been in for a run with the first unit had Andrew Harrison not been able to overcome his illness, but the latter was ultimately able to take the court. However, he only ended up logging 11 minutes, leaving Chalmers with what essentially was a starter's workload. The 31-year-old wasn't exactly efficient with the extended opportunity, though, leading to his third single-digit scoring tally in the last four contests. While he's typically seeing a solid allotment of minutes on most nights, Chalmer's limited offensive contributions restrict his value to deeper formats and as a cost-effective DFS tournament option.