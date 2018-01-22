Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable for Monday
Chalmers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Chalmers was held out of Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to lingering shoulder soreness, and he'll likely be a game-time call for Monday's game. With Andrew Harrison likely returning to action Monday, Chalmers would be in line for split time at point guard if made active.
