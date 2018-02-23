Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable Friday with ankle tendinitis

Chalmers is questionable for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers due to right ankle tendinitis.

This is the first news of Chalmers dealing with an ankle injury, so it's unclear when the issue began. If he's ultimately ruled out Friday, Andrew Harrison is a candidate to see extra run.

