Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable vs. Mavericks

Chalmers is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks with a right ankle injury.

It's unclear when Chalmers picked up the ailment, but it may force him to miss his first game of the season. He's averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 24.5 minutes per game so far this season. His status should clear up closer to tip, but if he's unable to play, look for Andrew Harrison, Tyreke Evans and James Ennis to see some increased run.