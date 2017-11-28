Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with ankle injury
Chalmers is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a right ankle injury.
Exactly when Chalmers suffered the injury is currently unreported, but there is at least some doubt regarding his status for Wednesday's night outing in San Antonio. Expect another update to come on the point guard following the team's shootaround in the morning, but in the event that he is unable to play, Andrew Harrison could draw the start at point guard with Tyreke Evans having to take on additional minutes as a floor leader.
