Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with hamstring soreness

Chalmers is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers due to left hamstring soreness.

This is the first news of Chalmers nursing an injury, so it seems likely to have occurred during Monday's contest against Phoenix. If he ends up ruled out for Wednesday, Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons could see expanded roles.

