Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with hamstring soreness
Chalmers is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers due to left hamstring soreness.
This is the first news of Chalmers nursing an injury, so it seems likely to have occurred during Monday's contest against Phoenix. If he ends up ruled out for Wednesday, Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 17 points in limited action•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...