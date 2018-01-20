Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with shoulder soreness

Chalmers is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans due to right shoulder soreness.

This is the first news of Chalmers dealing with an injury, so it's possible it occurred during Friday's game against the Kings. If he ends up ruled out, Andrew Harrison (shoulder) -- also questionable -- Tyreke Evans and Wayne Selden could all end up seeing extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories