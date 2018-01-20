Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with shoulder soreness
Chalmers is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans due to right shoulder soreness.
This is the first news of Chalmers dealing with an injury, so it's possible it occurred during Friday's game against the Kings. If he ends up ruled out, Andrew Harrison (shoulder) -- also questionable -- Tyreke Evans and Wayne Selden could all end up seeing extra run.
