Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Remains out Monday

Chalmers has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Chalmers will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a lingering hamstring injury. He will likely be re-evaluated before Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, so look for more updates on his status to come at that time. Tyreke Evans (ribs) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) also remain out, which will leave Memphis with a thin backcourt comprised of Kobi Simmons, Ben McLemore, Wayne Selden and Xavier Rathan-Maye.