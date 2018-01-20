Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Ruled out Saturday
Chalmers (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans.
Chalmers was initially a game-time call, but the Grizzlies will hold both he and Andrew Harrison out of action, leaving the team relatively shorthanded in the backcourt. Expect Tyreke Evans to play heavy minutes and take on more offensive responsibility, while both Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore should also pick up increased playing time.
