Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win
Chalmers finished with 10 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.
Chalmers struggled with his shot in Wednesday's regular season opener, but he bounced back with an efficient offensive effort on Saturday against the defending champions. Through two games, he is averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 24 minutes. For now, the veteran point guard is earning more than just Mike Conley's leftover playing time.
