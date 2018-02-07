Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss

Chalmers finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.

Chalmers played much better than he did in Sunday's return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. However, the veteran once again struggled with turnovers, and he has combined to commit eight while dishing just six assists in these last two tilts. Starting point guard Andrew Harrison struggled on Tuesday, but otherwise he has been solid and will probably continue to hold down the fort with Mike Conley (heel) sidelined for the season and Tyreke Evans (Coach's Decision) likely to be traded before Thursday's deadline.