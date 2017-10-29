Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win

Chalmers recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 win over the Rockets.

Chalmers continues his strong and steady effort as the backup point guard behind Mike Conley, sharing playmaking duties in the second unit with Tyreke Evans. Through six contests, Chalmers is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 1.0 three, and 0.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.