Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores 17 points in limited action

Chalmers scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) in addition to three rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the 76ers.

Chalmers showed no signs of the shoulder injury that caused him to miss Saturday's game against New Orleans, contributing his second-highest scoring output of the season. He also contributed multiple steals for the third time in the last four games and received more run than any other Grizzly off the bench. Chalmers could continue to see additional run for as long as the rotation is depleted by injuries, but nights like this are unlikely to occur regularly.