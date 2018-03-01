Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss

Chalmers collected nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Suns.

Chalmers somehow fouled out despite not even cracking 20 minutes. His shot has mostly abandoned him this season, as Chalmers is connecting on his lowest percentage of field-goal attempts and threes. The veteran is a decent source of dimes, but he's also firmly behind Andrew Harrison on the depth chart.