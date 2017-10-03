Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Scores team-high 19 off bench Monday
Chalmers scored a team-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound and a block in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.
The veteran guard is trying to come back from an Achilles injury that cost him all of last year, so Chalmers' hot start to the preseason is a very encouraging sign. If he's healthy and hasn't lost a step, he could be the favorite to win the backup PG job in Memphis behind Mike Conley.
