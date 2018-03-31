Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Shifting back to bench role

Chalmers will return to a bench role for Friday's matchup with the Jazz.

With both Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) out Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Chalmers was called upon to start, but posted relatively pedestrian numbers of eight points, four rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes. Instead, it was Kobi Simmons (28 minutes) that saw the biggest increase in his workload and he'll now move into the starting five over Chalmers on Friday. While both players should see elevated roles with Evans and Harrison still out, it appears the Grizzlies prefer to get the younger Simmons more reps.