Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Solid scoring total off bench Friday
Chalmers netted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added three assists across 18 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.
Chalmers' scoring total led the bench in his first game action since March 28. The veteran had seen DNP-CDs in each of the prior three contests, so Friday's production was a welcome late-season sight. Chalmers has some value as a DFS punt play over the last three games if both Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) remain out, albeit a risky one due to his somewhat erratic usage lately.
