Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Chalmers will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies are set to be without Mike Conley (Achilles) on Wednesday, which allows Chalmers to pick up the start in his place. Chalmers posted just seven points, three rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in his lone start earlier this season, but he's still a solid punt-play option for Wednesday's DFS slate due to the increased role and cheap price.
