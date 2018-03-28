Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Chalmers will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies are set to be without both Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder), so they'll turn to Chalmers to pick up the spot start at point guard. After logging minutes in the mid-teens over the last three contests, Chalmers should see a fairly significant uptick in playing time, which results in a temporary boost in fantasy value as well. He could have some viability as a cheap punt-play option for Wednesday's slate, though as soon as Harrison or Evans returns, Chalmers should head back to the bench.