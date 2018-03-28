Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Chalmers will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The Grizzlies are set to be without both Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder), so they'll turn to Chalmers to pick up the spot start at point guard. After logging minutes in the mid-teens over the last three contests, Chalmers should see a fairly significant uptick in playing time, which results in a temporary boost in fantasy value as well. He could have some viability as a cheap punt-play option for Wednesday's slate, though as soon as Harrison or Evans returns, Chalmers should head back to the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Available to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Won't play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Doubtful Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Remains out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will be reevaluated in one week•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.