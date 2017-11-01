Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Chalmers will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic.
Mike Conley is dealing with an Achilles injury and is sitting out Wednesday, which allows Chalmers to pick up the start. That means Chalmers should get all the minutes he can handle Wednesday, making him an intriguing cheaper option in DFS contests. Chalmers should benefit from a temporary uptick in value, though Conley could be back as soon as Saturday's game against the Clippers.
