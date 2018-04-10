Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Swipes four steals in Monday's loss

Chalmers supplied eight points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks in 14 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Chalmers saw fewer minutes than any other Grizzly who took the floor. However, he was still able to make his presence felt in the box score, compiling counting stats galore. While Tyreke Evans (personal) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) have joined Mike Conley (heel) on the sidelines, Chalmers doesn't figure to see a bunch of minutes during Wednesday's season finale versus the Thunder.