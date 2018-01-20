Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will be game-time call Saturday
Chalmers (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Chalmers was nursing shoulder soreness after morning shootaround, which has apparently continued to linger as tipoff approaches. If he's held out of the contest, Wayne Selden could see extended run, as Andrew Harrison (shoulder) has been ruled out.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable with shoulder soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Leads bench in scoring Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Productive off bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Active Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Won't play Wednesday, will play Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...