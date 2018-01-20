Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will be game-time call Saturday

Chalmers (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Chalmers was nursing shoulder soreness after morning shootaround, which has apparently continued to linger as tipoff approaches. If he's held out of the contest, Wayne Selden could see extended run, as Andrew Harrison (shoulder) has been ruled out.

