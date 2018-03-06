Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will be reevaluated in one week

Chalmers (hamstring) will be reevaluated in a week, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Chalmers had already been ruled out of Monday's contest, but it appears he'll also miss another three games before potentially returning for a matchup with the Bucks on March 12. With Andrew Harrison (wrist) also out another week, and the likes of Tyreke Evans (ribs) and Ben McLemore (personal) currently sidelined, the Grizzlies are going to be very short-handed in the backcourt. Kobi Simmons is starting at point guard Monday and should see a temporary uptick in usage and minutes. Wayne Selden, Myke Henry and Dillon Brooks are also candidates to benefit with larger workloads in the backcourt for the time being.