Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will not play Monday

Chalmers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Chalmers was forced out of Saturday's game with the hamstring injury. With Chalmers, Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Tyreke Evans (ribs) all out Monday, the Grizzlies will have very limited point guard depth, which will likely result in rookie Kobi Simmons playing a heavy dose of minutes in San Antonio.