Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will play Tuesday
Chalmers (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Chalmers was listed as probable heading into the contest, so his availability Tuesday isn't too surprising. Over the past five contests, he's averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals, making him a low-end fantasy option.
