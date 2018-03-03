Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Will start Friday
Chalmers will start at point guard in place of the injured Andrew Harrison (wrist) for Friday's contest against the Nuggets.
With Tyreke Evans (ribs) also still out, Chalmers should see an increase in ballhandling duties. In his seven prior starts this season, Chalmers has averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes.
