Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Won't play Thursday
Chalmers (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against Chicago.
As expected, Chalmers, who was originally listed as doubtful, will remain out Thursday. His next chance to take the floor will come Saturday against Denver,
